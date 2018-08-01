Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 million.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEVL. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

