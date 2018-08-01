Leidos Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Leidos in a report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

LDOS stock opened at $68.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Leidos has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $70.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 7.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 65,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 42.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 4.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Leidos by 50.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

