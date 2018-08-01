Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $1,289,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,069.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $220,952.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,452.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $132,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $138,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $200,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $213,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods, Types and Options

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.