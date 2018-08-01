Legg Mason Inc (LM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $751.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) will announce sales of $751.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Legg Mason’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $753.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750.27 million. Legg Mason posted sales of $768.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Legg Mason will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Legg Mason.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $747.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of Legg Mason traded down $0.47, hitting $33.66, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 14,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.96. Legg Mason has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Sullivan sold 31,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $1,216,150.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia Lattin sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $34,977.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,771 shares of company stock worth $1,349,563. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,367,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legg Mason (LM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.