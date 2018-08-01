Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Genomic Health were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHDX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Genomic Health in the first quarter valued at about $899,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genomic Health opened at $53.68 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.25 and a beta of 0.55. Genomic Health, Inc. has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $59.43.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.95 million. Genomic Health had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Genomic Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genomic Health news, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $532,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,303 in the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Genomic Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Genomic Health from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

