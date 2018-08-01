Leerink Swann Comments on Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Northland Securities lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.95.

Shares of EW opened at $142.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $100.20 and a 1 year high of $156.87.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $501,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,016 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,160.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,449 shares of company stock valued at $27,589,157. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 244,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,613,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.2% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

