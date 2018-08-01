Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Stock Price Up 0.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.88. Approximately 132,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,026,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 157.4% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 117,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 71,973 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 697,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 384,596 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 137.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,596,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 74,922 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $956.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $102.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.