Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen acquired 21,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $382,418.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,856.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 26,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $538,978.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,348.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 70,620 shares of company stock worth $1,244,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Hanesbrands opened at $19.00 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.