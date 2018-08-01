Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $15.12 Million Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD)

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,300 shares during the period. Diebold Nixdorf accounts for about 3.2% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,907,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140,297 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,991,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,463,000 after buying an additional 359,842 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,824,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,499,000 after buying an additional 384,312 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after buying an additional 776,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,705,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 488,355 shares during the last quarter.

DBD stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $831.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, insider Gerrard Schmid purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $97,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gale S. Fitzgerald purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,300 shares of company stock valued at $547,960. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Services, Software, and Systems. The Services segment provides product-related services, such as first and second line maintenance, preventive maintenance, and on-demand services; and managed and outsourcing services, including store lifecycle management, self-service fleet management, branch lifecycle management, automated teller machine (ATM) as-a-service, and managed mobility services, as well as cash management services.

