Lapides Asset Management LLC Buys 74,700 Shares of NCR Co. (NCR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the quarter. NCR comprises 2.3% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of NCR worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,758,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,897,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,797,000 after buying an additional 1,422,911 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,925,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,713,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after buying an additional 118,590 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hayford acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $512,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,249.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCR. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on NCR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $51.00 price target on NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

NCR opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $39.14.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. NCR had a positive return on equity of 73.82% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

