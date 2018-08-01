Lapides Asset Management LLC Buys 23,400 Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Trinity Biotech accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Trinity Biotech worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 3,969,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,692 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 678,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. 22NW LP now owns 942,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIB opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech plc has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRIB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st.

Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

