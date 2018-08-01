Landec (LNDC) Announces Earnings Results

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Landec had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Landec’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Landec updated its Q1 guidance to breakeven-$0.01 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.45-0.50 EPS.

Shares of LNDC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. Landec has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.28 million, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Landec alerts:

In other news, COO Ronald Lane Midyett sold 9,239 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $123,433.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,929 shares in the company, valued at $787,291.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.