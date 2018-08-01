Lance E. D’amico Sells 8,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amphenol opened at $93.51 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $76.07 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 9.49%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8,640.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,433,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,269 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,813,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 108.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,643,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 855,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,963,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,716,000 after acquiring an additional 844,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,726,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

