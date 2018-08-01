Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on August 31st

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1913 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.

Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Lamb Weston opened at $70.27 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.67 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Vertical Group began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

