Ladder Capital (LADR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $83.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 24.95%.

Shares of Ladder Capital traded up $0.58, reaching $16.57, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,169. The company has a current ratio of 101.06, a quick ratio of 101.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.59%.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alan H. Fishman purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $250,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 100,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,167.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $451,970. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “$16.11” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on Ladder Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.