L3 Technologies (LLL) Price Target Raised to $250.00

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LLL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3 Technologies from $218.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.92.

L3 Technologies opened at $214.44 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. L3 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $172.59 and a fifty-two week high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that L3 Technologies will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $7,391,280.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

