L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLL. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth $129,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the second quarter worth $166,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 110.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $7,391,280.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLL opened at $214.44 on Wednesday. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $172.59 and a 52 week high of $218.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3 Technologies from $218.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.92.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

