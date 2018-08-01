Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock (KF) Major Shareholder City Of London Investment Grou Sells 4,300 Shares

Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock (NYSE:KF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $159,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 19th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 6,842 shares of Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $250,143.52.

On Wednesday, June 20th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 1,200 shares of Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $46,560.00.

On Monday, June 18th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 3,116 shares of Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $121,555.16.

On Tuesday, June 12th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 2,874 shares of Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $118,523.76.

On Friday, May 25th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 559 shares of Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $23,181.73.

On Friday, May 11th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 2,877 shares of Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $120,805.23.

On Friday, May 4th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 10,000 shares of Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $414,700.00.

Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock traded down $0.10, reaching $37.01, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775. Korea Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KF. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock by 55.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 460,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Korea Fund, Inc. (The) common stock Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

