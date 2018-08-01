Koenig & Bauer (SKB) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s current price.

SKB has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €79.70 ($93.76) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, equinet set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.67 ($92.55).

Shares of SKB traded down €3.20 ($3.76) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €63.30 ($74.47). The stock had a trading volume of 118,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,918. Koenig & Bauer has a 52 week low of €54.65 ($64.29) and a 52 week high of €74.25 ($87.35).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

