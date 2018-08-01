Koenig & Bauer AG (SKB) Receives €78.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.67 ($92.55).

Several analysts have commented on SKB shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. equinet set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €79.70 ($93.76) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

ETR:SKB traded down €3.20 ($3.76) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €63.30 ($74.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,918. Koenig & Bauer has a 1 year low of €54.65 ($64.29) and a 1 year high of €74.25 ($87.35).

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

