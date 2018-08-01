Knoll Inc (KNL) Stake Lessened by New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,271 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY owned about 0.47% of Knoll worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 1st quarter worth $36,503,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 369,584 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 358,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 753,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 135,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 2nd quarter worth $1,700,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNL opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Knoll Inc has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Knoll had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Knoll Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Knoll has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

