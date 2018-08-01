KLX (KLXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of KLX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of KLX in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KLX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of KLX traded up $0.11, reaching $73.16, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,580. KLX has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. KLX had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that KLX will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of KLX by 2,700.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX in the first quarter worth $172,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX in the second quarter worth $174,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of KLX in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

KLX Company Profile

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

