Klondex Mines (KDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Klondex Mines Ltd (TSE:KDX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 1962300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

KDX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank restated a “tender” rating and issued a C$3.05 price target on shares of Klondex Mines in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Klondex Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.08.

Get Klondex Mines alerts:

Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). Klondex Mines had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of C$71.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.69 million.

Klondex Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek mine covering approximately 19,000 acres located in Lander County; the Midas mine and ore milling facility covering approximately 30,000 acres situated in Elko County; and the Hollister mine approximately 18,000 acres located in Elko County.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods, Types and Options

Receive News & Ratings for Klondex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.