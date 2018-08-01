Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Has $8.59 Million Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,638,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,037,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,369,000 after buying an additional 72,271 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,171,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,159,000 after buying an additional 29,144 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,009,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,881,000 after buying an additional 389,659 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DowDuPont opened at $68.77 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

DWDP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,095 shares of company stock valued at $35,702,234 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

