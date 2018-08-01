Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.98-$2.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.00.
Kite Realty Group Trust traded up $0.15, reaching $17.02, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 510,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,940. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.25%.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our diverse portfolio of high-quality community, neighborhood, and lifestyle centers.
