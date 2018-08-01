Kirby (KEX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kirby Corporation operates a fleet of inland tank barges. It is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. Kirby also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. Kirby also rents equipment including generators, fork lifts, pumps, and compressors for use in a variety of industrial markets, and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, for land-based oilfield service customers. “

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 target price on shares of Kirby and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Kirby opened at $83.45 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Kirby has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $94.05. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Kirby had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $802.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J H. Pyne sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $8,836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,972.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David R. Mosley sold 7,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $673,208.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,698,261. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Trust Co purchased a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.