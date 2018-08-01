Kingstone Companies (KINS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.17. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $25.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. On average, analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies opened at $16.35 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $171.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 target price on Kingstone Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

