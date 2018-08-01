Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 14.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 890,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,099,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $118,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $321,643.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $473,169 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $124.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

