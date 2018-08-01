Kidder Stephen W Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,426,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $486,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,907 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,062.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,711,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,006 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,053 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,196.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $344,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Cowen lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 1,697,438 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Ornella Barra purchased 1,700,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.15 per share, with a total value of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance opened at $67.62 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

