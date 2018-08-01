KBR (KBR) Announces Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.69%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. KBR updated its FY18 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS.

NYSE KBR opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners set a $25.00 target price on KBR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,452.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 98,724 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at $143,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in KBR by 107.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at $192,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

