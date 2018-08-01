Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 527.53% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. The business had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.72, reaching $10.08, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,789. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KALV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

