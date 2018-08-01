Kaizen Advisory LLC Purchases 3,384 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter valued at $17,870,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DowDuPont during the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Shares of DowDuPont opened at $68.77 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.87. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. DowDuPont’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $8,884,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

