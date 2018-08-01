K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,895,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,733,540,000 after purchasing an additional 103,948 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 8,608,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,154,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,429 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,975,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,069,540,000 after purchasing an additional 510,037 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,889,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,060,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,302,857 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific opened at $149.89 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $151.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.80.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.