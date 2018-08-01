Just Eat (JE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Just Eat from GBX 840 ($11.04) to GBX 880 ($11.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.80) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 868.13 ($11.41).

JE opened at GBX 763 ($10.02) on Tuesday. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 544 ($7.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 906 ($11.90).

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) Evans acquired 6,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 801 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,966.38 ($65,650.22).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

