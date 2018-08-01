JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Beiersdorf (BEI)

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEI. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Baader Bank set a €96.50 ($113.53) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €96.26 ($113.25).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

ETR:BEI opened at €100.00 ($117.65) on Wednesday. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €85.12 ($100.14) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($120.00).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.