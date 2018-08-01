JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Beiersdorf (BEI)

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEI. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Baader Bank set a €96.50 ($113.53) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €96.26 ($113.25).

ETR:BEI opened at €100.00 ($117.65) on Wednesday. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €85.12 ($100.14) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($120.00).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Analyst Recommendations for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

