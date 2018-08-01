JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 95,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $398.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

