Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,069 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 5.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $100,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $386,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 52.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 53.0% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 956,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,517,000 after buying an additional 331,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Vetr downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

