Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 61,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,724,000 after acquiring an additional 624,548 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 96.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,026 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $5,244,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $297,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,563.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

NYSE:JCI opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

