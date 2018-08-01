Johnson Controls International (JCI) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $297,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,563.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 96,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 116.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 46,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.7% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,990,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 239,571 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,093,000 after buying an additional 271,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

