John J. Koraleski Buys 2,400 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Director John J. Koraleski bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.06 per share, with a total value of $499,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials opened at $199.42 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.26 and a 1 year high of $241.33. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,635,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,214,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,955,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,817,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,854,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,548,000 after acquiring an additional 98,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods, Types and Options

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.