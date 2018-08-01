John D. Mcdonald Sells 17,500 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $269,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,338.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMC Entertainment opened at $16.30 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.76.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is -89.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mittleman Brothers LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 3,311,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,528,000 after acquiring an additional 219,236 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,172,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,153,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,528 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,832,000 after acquiring an additional 315,005 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 998,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

