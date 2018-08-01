Jiyo Trading 45% Lower This Week (JIYO)

Jiyo (CURRENCY:JIYO) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Jiyo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0766 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Jiyo has traded 45% lower against the dollar. Jiyo has a total market cap of $467,227.00 and $1,704.00 worth of Jiyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Jiyo

Jiyo (JIYO) is a coin. Jiyo’s total supply is 8,281,707 coins and its circulating supply is 6,100,012 coins. The official website for Jiyo is www.jiyo.io . Jiyo’s official Twitter account is @team_jiyo

Buying and Selling Jiyo

Jiyo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jiyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jiyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jiyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

