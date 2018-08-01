Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Jernigan Capital reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jernigan Capital.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 118.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of Jernigan Capital traded up $0.91, reaching $19.10, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 308,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,575. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $337.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

In other Jernigan Capital news, Director James D. Dondero bought 100,000 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Good bought 2,110 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $40,406.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 103,450 shares of company stock worth $1,915,371. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the second quarter valued at $329,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $999,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $3,476,000. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Earnings History and Estimates for Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP)

