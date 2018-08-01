Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Jernigan Capital reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jernigan Capital.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 118.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of Jernigan Capital traded up $0.91, reaching $19.10, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 308,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,575. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $337.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

In other Jernigan Capital news, Director James D. Dondero bought 100,000 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Good bought 2,110 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $40,406.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 103,450 shares of company stock worth $1,915,371. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital in the second quarter valued at $329,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $999,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $3,476,000. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

