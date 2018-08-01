Jeld-Wen (JELD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.27

Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 33547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.71 million. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,758.2% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,326,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,555 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 19.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,679,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 923,520 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 333.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 324.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 778,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 594,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the first quarter worth approximately $15,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

