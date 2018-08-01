Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on McDonald’s Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cleveland Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

McDonald’s opened at $157.54 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $146.84 and a 1-year high of $178.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 151.67% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.