Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ensco Plc’s FY2022 Earnings (ESV)

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ensco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Royes now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15.

ESV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 target price on Ensco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. HSBC lowered Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.49 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $6.00 price objective on Ensco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

ESV stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Ensco has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ensco by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545,131 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 383,203 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ensco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 505,341 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Ensco by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 31,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ensco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ensco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

