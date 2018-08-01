Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Price Target to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet opened at $125.52 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,033.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,312,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,149,000 after buying an additional 268,068 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9,443.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

