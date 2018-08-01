JD.Com (JD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get JD.Com alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,586.00, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 45.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 33,439 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 618.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 153,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 132,330 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.4% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,254,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,810,000 after acquiring an additional 31,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter worth about $608,000. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.Com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.