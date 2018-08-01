Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,274,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,350,874,000 after buying an additional 560,773 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,681,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,249,000 after buying an additional 125,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,237,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,010,000 after buying an additional 1,739,771 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,253,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,313,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,616,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after buying an additional 458,881 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.39%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $50,203.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

