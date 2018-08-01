Jamieson Wellness Inc (JWEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$22.00 to C$24.20 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$25.25 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Heather Blain Allen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.06 per share, with a total value of C$54,120.00.

Shares of JWEL stock opened at C$24.75 on Wednesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$18.01 and a 1-year high of C$27.88.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and LVHS brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

